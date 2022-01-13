Petronas receives visit from PM

According to the company, the prime minister’s delegation was welcomed by Petronas chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh, president and group chief executive officer Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik and company’s leadership lineup as well as employees. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) today received the first working visit from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to the Petronas Twin Towers.

Also present was Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, said the national oil and gas company in a statement today.

According to the company, the prime minister’s delegation was welcomed by Petronas chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh, president and group chief executive officer Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik and company’s leadership lineup as well as employees.

It said the prime minister was taken to visit the Petronas digital cooperation centre for a briefing on the company’s operations including its efforts in energy transition, local development for oil and gas equipment and services industry, as well as digitalisation of operations.

“The prime minister also visit the observation deck on Level 86 of the Petronas Twin Towers as well as ‘Berkembang Maju Bersama’ exhibition which showcases its human capital development efforts and corporate social responsibility contribution,” it said.

The visit ended with a photography session on the SkyBridge at Level 42, it said. — Bernama