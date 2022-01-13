Malaysia, Singapore discuss enabling trusted data flows at fifth joint committee meeting

The virtual JCM was co-chaired by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek (pic) and Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information permanent secretary Yong Ying-I. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 13 — Malaysia and Singapore at the fifth Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) on Information and Communications Cooperation today discussed issues relating to enabling trusted data flows between the two countries.

Also discussed at the JCM, hosted by Singapore, is the issue relating to better connecting the respective innovation and technology ecosystems to support businesses and start-ups.

The virtual JCM was co-chaired by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek and Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information permanent secretary Yong Ying-I.

“Both are committed to implementing projects to demonstrate the benefits of co-operation in this rapidly developing digital domain to support the recovery of our respective economies,” said a joint statement issued in conjunction with the JCM.

The joint statement said the JCM also discussed how media production, distribution and consumption are being disrupted by technologies and online platforms, including growing volumes of information and the rapid spread of falsehoods.

Mohammad and Yong in their meeting discussed digital transformation efforts in their respective countries, and explored areas where bilateral digital cooperation could advance post-pandemic recovery.

Mohammad highlighted that Malaysia continued to embrace digital technology and develop unique technologies and business models to assist the country in establishing new development engines.

He said with the growth of the digital economy, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and ever-evolving technology, Malaysia looked forward to exploring potential collaboration in this sector in the future.

“Malaysia is stepping up efforts to assist micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and business owners in adopting digital technology, and will continue to advance plans to establish an inclusive and progressive digital economy for all,” he said.

Yong said collaboration between Singapore and Malaysia would serve as a springboard to enhance connectivity between the businesses and people as well as to support recovery from the pandemic.

“The pandemic has driven many companies to digitally transform and seize new opportunities. Through the JCM, we have initiated meaningful digital cooperation projects to increase the adoption and interoperability of digital technologies in both countries,” she said.

Malaysia will host the sixth JCM by the end of this year and the 14th Muzika Ekstravaganza.

Muzika Ekstravaganza is an annual variety co-production by Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) and Singapore’s Mediacorp. — Bernama