Two brothers among six charged with e-hailing driver’s murder in Kepong

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Six men, including two brothers, were charged with murdering an e-hailing driver at a car park behind an entertainment centre in Kepong last month.

The six — Teng Cheng Heng, 22, Chew Jun Seng, 22, Yohannes Isaac Anak Luwang, 21, Won Kok Wei, 20, and two brothers — Ng Zhang Jing, 24, and Ng Zhang Le, 20, nodded after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Wong Chai Sia.

No plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

They were accused of murdering Mohd Farid Abdullah Rahman, 29, at 1.35am on December 28 under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same code, which provides the death sentence upon conviction.

The court set March 11 for mention and submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latif prosecuted while lawyer Rodzim Zaimy Abdul Hamid represented Chew while the other accused were unrepresented. — Bernama