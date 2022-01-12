TMJ vows to find permanent solution to flood problem in Johor

Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim in a meeting with Johor Baru Mayor Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman and water management and drainage system experts for a briefing on the initiatives and efforts to improve flood mitigation in the state. — Picture from Facebook/HRH Crown Prince of Johor

JOHOR BARU, Jan 12 — The Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has announced his intention to find a permanent solution to the flood problem in the state.

He said among the important aspects that needed to be given attention were the drainage and sewerage systems that could accommodate high rainwater capacity, effective river management and a high level of readiness to handle disasters.

“Floods are a problem that occurs almost every year. Although there have been improvements in flood mitigation efforts since the events of 2006, I intend to find a permanent solution to the flood problem in Johor,” he said through a posting on his official Facebook today.

Tunku Ismail said he believed that prevention is better than cure, thus he will organise a river cleaning programme in the state as well as special initiatives and programmes next month to raise public awareness on the importance of keeping rivers clean.

He said the Sultan of Johor and his family would continue to work with the government in finding a permanent solution so that the Johor people would not have to face flood disasters again.

Earlier, Tunku Ismail met with Johor Baru Mayor Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman and water management and drainage system experts for a briefing on the initiatives and efforts to improve flood mitigation in the state.

The flood situation in Johor is improving with the number of flood victims dropping to 1,044 people as of 4pm, compared with 1,227 people this morning housed at 23 relief centres. — Bernama