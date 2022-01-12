MACC: 25 companies under probe for submitting false bank statements to secure contracts worth RM60m from Kedah waste management firm

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, Jan 12 — Twenty-five companies have been identified to be involved in submitting bank statements with false information to a waste management company here in 2018 and 2019.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) sources said all the companies were alleged to have committed the offence to enable them to secure contacts for collection of solid waste and management of public cleansing in the northern region worth over RM60 million from the waste management company.

He said 25 individuals had also been arrested in Bangi, Selangor, and at the Kedah MACC Office over the past two days for alleged involvement in the cases and 17 of them had been remanded to facilitate the investigations.

“Most of them were company owners, directors and managers aged between 31 and 77.

“The MACC is still on the hunt for other suspects,” he told reporters here today.

Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap, when contacted, confirmed the matter, saying that the cases were being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama