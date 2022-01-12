Kelantan deputy MB denies illegal logging to blame for recent tiger sightings

Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah reportedly urged the public not to make baseless claims that the illegal logging, which caused massive flooding in Kelantan, had displaced the tigers from their habitat. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Tigers spotted roaming near Orang Asli schools in Kelantan were not caused by illegal logging activities in the state which has displaced them, the Kelantan government has claimed.

Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah reportedly urged the public not to make baseless claims that the illegal logging, which caused massive flooding in Kelantan, had displaced the tigers from their habitat.

“We need to investigate the reasons for this and not be quick to come to conclusions by blaming the tiger appearances on illegal logging,” Amar was quoted saying by Sinar Harian.

“That is not right,” he added.

Amar said the authorities are trying to arrest the situation to ensure everyone’s safety.

Reports of two tigers spotted outside an Orang Asli school in Gua Musang started two days ago.

First was at SK Bihai and yesterday’s sighting was outside SK Balar school both in Pos Bihai, Kelantan.

The Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) said it is still monitoring areas around the Orang Asli settlement in Pos Bihai, Gua Musang, following complaints that tigers were spotted roaming in the village since yesterday.