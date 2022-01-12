Fake Covid-19 vaccination certs in Terengganu: Several individuals offer to assist in probe, says state police chief

Terengganu Police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa (right) with the state’s new deputy police chief SAC Wan Rukman Wan Hassan at the Terengganu contingent police headquarters, January 12, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 12 — Several individuals with information on the sale of fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates in Terengganu are prepared to appear as witnesses to assist in the investigations.

State Police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said investigations were progressing smoothly, but public cooperation, especially from those who had obtained the certificates without taking the jabs, was very much needed.

“For now, five individuals have agreed to come forward and appear as witnesses. They admitted to not being vaccinated but managed to obtain the first dose vaccination card.

“We will continue with our investigations. Case items like laptops and mobile phones will be sent to the forensic unit of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department in Bukit Aman tomorrow,” he told reporters after attending the handing over of duties ceremony of the Terengganu deputy police chief at the Terengganu Police Headquarters today.

He said the prime suspect, who is a doctor at a private clinic in Marang, was still being remanded to assist in the investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

The remand order ends tomorrow (January 13).

On Saturday (January 8), the 51-year-old doctor, who claimed to be an anti-vaxxer, was detained by police on suspicion of selling fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates between RM400 and RM600.

In today’s ceremony, SAC Wan Rukman Wan Hassan was appointed as the new Terengganu deputy police chief, taking over from SAC Norhalid Kimi, who has retired.

Prior to his new appointment, Wan Rukman was the principal assistant director of the Bukit Aman Management Department Career Development Division (Human Resources Policy). — Bernama