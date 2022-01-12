Cops rearrest suspect who fled after Covid-19 screening in Semenyih

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said in the incident at 11am, policemen were escorting 19 accused persons (OKT) from Kajang police station to the clinic in a police lorry. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — A criminal suspect who went viral on social media for running away after getting Covid-19 screening at Beranang Health Clinic, Semenyih near here yesterday, has been re-arrested by police about 50 meters from the incident location.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said in the incident at 11am, policemen were escorting 19 accused persons (OKT) from Kajang police station to the clinic in a police lorry.

“After completing the screening, all the accused persons got into the police lorry... suddenly one of them fled but the suspect was re-arrested and put into Kajang station lockup,” he said in a statement today.

He was referring to a 28-second Tik Tok video via the account of [email protected]_official which showed a suspect in purple lockup attire running away while the other accused persons were going up a police lorry.

He said the man involved is a suspect of a robbery and was under remand until tomorrow.

Mohd Zaid said police have opened an investigation paper under Section 223 and 224 of the Penal Code for escaping from police custody. — Bernama