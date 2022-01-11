Ten houses in Pasir Mas receive aid under post-flood home improvement pilot programme, says PM’s Dept

PM's Dept Implementation Coordination Unit director-general Datuk Ruji Ubi said a total of 10 houses here that were affected by floods are among the earliest to receive aid in Kelantan under the 2022 post-flood home improvement pilot programme. ― Picture by Julia Chan

PASIR MAS, Jan 11 — A total of 10 houses here that were affected by floods are among the earliest to receive aid in Kelantan under the 2022 post-flood home improvement pilot programme that was announced by the government.

The director-general of the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), Datuk Ruji Ubi said it involved Kampung Bukit Tandak, Kampung Tok Deh, Kampung Putat Tujuh as well as several other flood-hit villages in the district.

“The affected houses will be divided into three categories, namely houses with damage costing RM5,000 will be paid in cash, house repair with a cost of RM15,000 and new house construction costing RM56,000, which is expected to be completed within six months,” he said.

He told reporters this after providing assistance to purchase essential items to flood victims at the house of a recipient, Zulkifli Abdul Rahman, 60, in Kampung Putat Tujuh, Rantau Panjang, here, today.

Previously, Prime Minister Menteri Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the payment of aid initiatives to ease the burden of flood victims included contributions for the purchase of essential goods amounting to RM2,500, discounts for vehicle repairs, RM500 rebates for the purchase of electrical goods and home repair assistance of RM5,000 to RM15,000 for damage due to the disaster.

Meanwhile, the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) and the Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) yesterday announced an allocation of RM50 million each to kick start the Rumah Kasih Keluarga Malaysia initiative to rebuild and repair houses damaged by floods. — Bernama