Takiyuddin: Peninsular Malaysia Forestry Dept instructed to identify high-risk areas prone to natural disaster

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 ― The Peninsular Malaysia Forestry Department (JPSM) has been instructed to immediately identify high-risk areas prone to be affected by natural disaster in the peninsula.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the move was taken as an immediate action to overcome accumulation of driftwood and debris, landslides and water surges in several states due to heavy rain and floods recently.

He said JPSM had been using the Forest Monitoring using Remote System (FMRS) application, including the use of drones for real time enforcement, monitoring and tracking changes in the forest.

“I have also instructed JPSM to submit a report, as well as mitigation measures, within a month,” he said in a statement today.

Apart from that, he said JPSM was also asked to identify Forest Eco Parks and other recreation forests that had not been installed with an early warning system for immediate installation of the device.

Takiyuddin said in terms of forestry management sector, it was based on Sustainable Forest Management (SFM), which covered implementation of selective management system system (SMS), Annual Allowable Cut and forest management certification based on the Malaysian Criteria and Indicators for Forest Management Certification (MC&I).

“Apart from that, the governance of the forestry sector is regulated through the National Forestry Act 1984 (Act 313) and the forestry ordinance or enactment in the states,” he said.

Takiyuddin said his ministry was committed in ensuring that the country’s natural resources was well-maintained, managed sustainably and used responsibly.

“In this regard, I call on all stakeholders, including the state governments, as natural resource managers at the state level, to work with the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry (KeTSA) to ensure the federal government policies are implemented and monitored for sustainable national development and the interests of the future generation,” he added.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported to have said that the forest area in Peninsular Malaysia would be increased from 43.41 per cent to 50 per cent by 2040, in line with the Fourth National Physical Plan.

The decision was made at the first meeting of the National Tiger Conservation Task Force (MyTTF) chaired by the prime minister yesterday. ― Bernama