Selangor Sultan’s birthday: 145 from seven districts in state receive awards

Tengku Laksamana Selangor Tengku Sulaiman Shah, conferring an award on Datin Zaibah Abd Aziz at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Silver Jubilee Hall in Shah Alam, January 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Jan 11 — A total of 145 individuals from seven districts were conferred awards and medals in an investiture ceremony held today in conjunction with the 74th birthday of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Tengku Laksamana Selangor Tengku Sulaiman Shah, conferred the awards on behalf of the Selangor Ruler at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Silver Jubilee Hall, here.

The recipients were from Hulu Selangor, Gombak, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Kuala Selangor, Sabak Bernam and Sepang districts.

At the ceremony, 20 individuals were awarded the Pingat Pekerti Terpilih (PPT); 25 received the Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang Selangor (PPC); 64 recipients of the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK) and 36 recipients of the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK). The awards do not carry any title.

These individuals are award recipients in conjunction with the Sultan of Selangor’s birthday in 2019, but the investiture ceremony scheduled to be held in 2020 was postponed following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO). — Bernama