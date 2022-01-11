PM conveys condolences over Pahang MB press secretary Abdul Wahab’s death

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has conveyed his condolences over the passing of Pahang Mentri Besar press secretary Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamad Ali today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has conveyed his condolences over the passing of Pahang Mentri Besar press secretary, Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamad Ali, at 5.42pm today.

“May his soul be showered with blessings by Allah and placed among believers and the righteous,” shared the Prime Minister through his “Facebook story” tonight.

Abdul Wahab, 61, died at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital here, believed to be from blood cancer.

The death of Abdul Wahab was confirmed by the Mentri Besar’s Office in a brief statement to the media via WhatsApp.

Abdul Wahab, who opted for early retirement from the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) on June 1, 2006, leaves behind a wife, two daughters and a pair of grandchildren.

He was by far the longest-serving press secretary, having served since 1995 and under three Pahang mentris besar, namely Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob, Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob and the most recent, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail. — Bernama