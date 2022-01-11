General Operations Force seize over RM8m worth of contraband cigarettes in Tawau

Over 362,000 packs of contraband cigarettes, worth an estimated RM8.69 million were seized in Tawau. — Reuters pic

TAWAU, Jan 11 ― The General Operations Force (GOF) seized 362,000 packs of contraband cigarettes, worth an estimated RM8.69 million, from a lorry in Kampung Iban, Merotai, near here, last night.

Tawau GOF 14th Battalion commanding officer Supt Mohd Yacob Murad said the lorry driver, 37, was arrested in the “Op Kontraban” at about 10pm.

“The cigarettes are believed to have been smuggled in from a neighbouring country for distribution in the state.

“The seized cigarettes are of the Asatu brand (161,600 packs), Tex Hijau (108,500), Tex Merah (68,000) and Tex Biru (24,500), all worth about RM8,690,888,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yacob said his team also seized the lorry and a handphone. ― Bernama