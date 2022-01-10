Sarawak’s PBB to establish new wing for members aged 18 to 28

Abang Johari said the constitutional amendment would be made at the PBB triennial general meeting in June. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Jan 10 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will amend its constitution to pave the way for the establishment of a new wing comprising members aged between 18 and 28.

PBB president who is also Sarawak Chief Minister, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the formation of the wing was to give the group the opportunity to be together to serve for the well-being of Sarawak.

“Presently, PBB has a women’s wing and youth wing... now we will create a wing which focuses on youths aged 18 to 28 years old. We are creating this wing because we want them to be together with us in managing the community.

“PBB is a dynamic party, we also listen to aspiration of the young and we will adjust ourselves according to the current political situation," he told reporters after chairing a PBB Supreme Council meeting here Sunday night.

Abang Johari said the constitutional amendment would be made at the PBB triennial general meeting (TGM) in June.

“A committee has been set up to study the proposal on the establishment of the wing and we will amend the constitution later during the TGM,” he said. — Bernama