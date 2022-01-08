Visual impairment, paralysis no hindrance to achieving success

National sepak takraw athlete, Muhammad Kamal Ishak (right) with blind Master’s Degree graduate in Malay Language, Khairullah Affarouk Paiman after the 44th Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Convocation ceremony, January 8, 2022 in Serdang. — Bernama pic

SERDANG, Jan 8 — Visual impairment has not hindered Khairullah Affarouk Paiman, 37, from realising his ambition of becoming a lecturer.

Born in Felda Pemanis, Segamat in Johor, he now holds a Master’s degree in Bahasa Melayu from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) and is currently pursuing his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

He was among 945 UPM graduates who received their scrolls at the first session of the 44th Convocation Ceremony held at the main hall of the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Culture and Arts Centre here today.

When met by Bernama, Khairullah Affarouk said the visual impairment he suffered since the age of 13 had been a motivating factor for him to pursue his studies to the highest level.

“My optical nerves were damaged due to being hit by a ball, and the doctor informed me that it could not be repaired. From then on, I joined a special education school to learn braille.

“Indeed, it was quite a challenge, and I took six months to learn braille writing and now I am one step away to getting a PhD,” he said.

According to him, state-of-the-art technology such as the Braille Embosser Printer at UPM has made it easier for him to obtain information.

“Materials can be sourced from the Internet, and I spend a lot of time in the library, because the facilities there are disabled-friendly,” he said.

Also sharing his spirit is former national sepak takraw athlete, Muhammad Kamal Ishak, 29, who was partially paralysed following a road accident in 2019, and has now graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education from UPM.

He said the main motivators for him to continue his education were his wife, Nik Nurzilawatie Nik Wil, 29, and two-year-old daughter Nur Assyifa Media.

“As a result of the accident, I was bed-ridden and could not move. It’s my family members who helped and took care of me during the initial period of almost four months.

“Alhamdulillah, after undergoing physiotherapy, I could move my hands and sit in a wheelchair and study, and now, I am now a UPM graduate!” he exclaimed.

Muhammad Kamal said the learning process held online during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) was a blessing in disguise, as he did not have to physically go to university.

“All the learning was held online including the state sports school industrial training, and we had to go to the school maybe once a week when required,” he said.

The native of Bukit Mertajam in Penang intends to contribute to the sport of sepak takraw in terms of coaching or providing analysis of the sport.

“Indeed, I miss the sport of sepak takraw. I would like to continue contributing to this sport. Sepak takraw is very much my passion, because it has been my favourite sport since I was a child,” said Muhammad Kamal, who has represented the country in various tournaments.

He also helped Malaysia win a silver medal in the team event at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games. — Bernama