RM108.51m in flood aid for Sabah, says PM

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (centre) presenting assistance to a flood victim in Pitas District, Sabah, January 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA MARUDU, Jan 8 — A total of RM108.51 million will be channeled by the federal government to Sabah as post-flood aid, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The prime minister said of that amount, RM90.86 million will be allocated to repair public infrastructure damaged by the recent floods, including roads and bridges.

“We have just obtained the list (of damaged public infrastructure) which will be verified by the Public Works Department and other relevant parties. I have instructed that all (post-flood) matters, not just the Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) aid and others but also infrastructure, must be expedited.

“Those affected by the floods are already facing difficulties and we do not want to burden them further with damaged infrastructure in their respective areas. This can hinder economic activities, so if possible, we must expedite (repairs),” he said here today.

Ismail Sabri was speaking to the media after handing over BWI aid and food baskets to 206 flood victims from this district. Also present were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) and Kota Marudu MP Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili.

Ismail Sabri said of the total amount, RM1.19 million has been allocated for BWI, namely RM1,000 per household, basic necessities (totalling RM3.67 million) and minor house repairs of RM5,000 per unit (totalling RM2.74 million).

It also covers major house repairs up to a maximum RM14,999 per home (totalling RM7.81 million), new home units up to a maximum of RM56,000 (totalling 1.17 million), discount vouchers for electrical appliances and electricity rebates (totalling RM643,400) and discount vouchers for vehicle repairs.

The prime minister also said that 90 per cent of the BWI aid for all flood victims nationwide had been disbursed, with the rest to be completed soon.

“I would like to state here (that) even before they return (home), if possible we will give (aid). I don’t like to make comparisons here but this is the fastest we have disbursed compassionate aid in the country’s history,” he added. — Bernama