PM Ismail Sabri hands over aid to Pitas flood victims

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (centre) presenting assistance to flood victim Abdul Rahman Kili in Pitas District, Sabah, January 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

PITAS, Jan 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today handed over Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) of RM1,000 and food baskets to flood victims in this district at Dewan Masyarakat Majlis Daerah Pitas here.

Ismail Sabri, who was accompanied by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, presented the BWI compassionate aid and food baskets to 35 families and spoke to victims present at the hall asking about their welfare.

Also present were Sabah Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong and several local community leaders.

A total of 319 flood victims from 129 families in Pitas were evacuated to flood relief centres when their homes were inundated following incessant heavy rain from Dec 31, 2021 to Jan 2, 2022. All of them are eligible for the assistance.

Victims Bernama spoke to at the hall expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for going down to the ground to the Pitas district.

Majulin Angai, 42, from Kampung Mangbusu, said the flood water level in his village this time was very much higher compared to previous years, causing many household appliances to be destroyed.

“I was traumatised by the flooding but I am happy and very grateful because it is not easy for the Prime Minister to come to Pitas himself to deliver aid.

“I am very impressed with the Prime Minister’s concern for the people no matter where they are in Malaysia,” he said.

Another victim, Kristina Gidion, 52, from Kampung Kabatasan Laut, said she was very excited about the Prime Minister coming to Pitas.

“I am very touched because the Prime Minister himself came down to Pitas we can feel the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) spirit... it is real because the Prime Minister himself came to see us flood victims here,” she said.

Meanwhile, checks by Bernama around Pitas found that the floods had receded with all the victims who were at the relief centres allowed to return to their homes since yesterday. — Bernama