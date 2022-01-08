PM Ismail Sabri: Give authorities space to probe Azam Baki’s case

PM Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said investigations were being conducted by various parties, including the Securities Commission (SC) and MACC itself, proving that the government was not keeping quiet on the matter as alleged. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA MARUDU, Jan 8 ― All quarters should give space to the authorities to thoroughly investigate allegations on share purchase involving Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister said investigations were being conducted by various parties, including the Securities Commission (SC) and MACC itself, proving that the government was not keeping quiet on the matter as alleged.

“I am always informed and keep tabs on issues related to MACC. Action has been taken and the impression given that the government is keeping quiet is wrong. MACC is an independent commission with its own procedure to handle such matters.

“Let's wait for the investigation to be completed. We cannot jump into conclusion that Azam Baki is guilty. We have to be fair to all and only take action after the investigation is completed,” he told a press conference after presenting cash aid and fruit baskets to 206 families affected by floods here today.

Also present were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, who is the Member of Parliament for Kota Marudu. ― Bernama