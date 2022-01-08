Johor formulating plan to reduce risk of severe floods

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (left) with Muar District Officer Mustafa Kamal Shamsudin (centre) inspecting supplies of relief items while visiting flood victims at the temporary evacuation center (PPS) at the Sports Complex in Pagoh, January 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

MUAR, Jan 8 — The Johor government is in the midst of formulating a long-term flood management plan to reduce the risk of severe floods in the state, said Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

He said several flood-prone areas have also been identified and among them were Pagoh, Sungai Panchor, Kampung Jawa as well as Lenga, here.

“With this plan, we can ensure that our drainage systems, especially in the flood-prone areas are in good condition and well maintained,” he said after visiting flood victims at a relief centre (PPS) at the Pagoh Sports Complex, here, today.

On the flood situation in Johor, Hasni said the fine weather today saw the closure of several PPS in Segamat and Tangkak.

However, he said several areas in Muar were still flooded due to overflow of water from the northern part of the state.

Hasni also assured flood victims in Johor that the state government would provide appropriate assistance and support to them.

“We will not leave them alone and many parties will come to assess the damage, provide assistance and basic household necessities when the flood situation has fully recovered.

“The post-flood assistance will be provided in stages...we will help the flood victims to repair their homes or vehicles and provide them with various other assistance,” he said. — Bernama