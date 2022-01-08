Floods: 31 schools in Johor won’t reopen in time for third term tomorrow

File picture shows Johor Education, Information, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang inspecting the condition of Aminuddin Baki Secondary School, Johor Baru, where students would be starting face -to -face learning sessions, October 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 8 — A total of 31 schools in the state which are being used as flood relief centres (PPS) or still inundated in water will not be reopened for the third term of the schooling session which begins tomorrow.

Speaking to reporters after officiating an event here today, State Education, Information, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang said 23 schools in four districts had been converted in relief centres, namely eight in Segamat, Tangkak (eight), Muar (five) and Batu Pahat (two) while eight others, namely four in Tangkak, Segamat (three) and Muar (one) were still flooded.

He said at present, a total of 369 students and three teachers affected by the floods had been evacuated to relief centres.

Meanwhile, Malzan said the state government had offered to organise the Malaysian Traditional Games Festival (Petra) this year, but the matter was still in the early discussion stage.

“We (Johor government) have expressed our readiness in terms of the facilities and financing to host Petra. We are awaiting the green light from the federal government, and there is still no word if the event will be held or not,” he said. — Bernama