TM: Unifi TV disrupted nationwide due to fire, service to be restored this evening

Telekom is working with its contractors and engineering teams to restore the service by 3pm today. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Telekom Malaysia (TM) has announced that its Unifi TV service has been disrupted nationwide since yesterday evening at 9.50pm. According to the official statement, the service disruption was caused by a fire that affected their Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) equipment at TM’s IT Complex in Cyberjaya.

According to the broadband provider, they are working tirelessly with their contractors and engineering teams to restore the service and it aims to restore Unifi TV services later by 3pm today. TMpoint in Cyberjaya will remain closed due to low power supply. Customers can track the progress on the Unifi Alerts page

TM apologises for any inconvenience caused and their priority is the safety and well-being of their employees and contractors during the restoration process. It added that the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (BOMBA) had took control of the fire situation and they have received the necessary building assessment and clearance from the Fire Department at 4am.

At the time of the incident, the building block was not in full operation and only a small number of employees are on site. There are no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

In case you missed it, TM is offering assistance to customers affected by the recent floods. Besides offering free broadband equipment replacement without contract extension, they are waiving two weeks subscription and extending credit terms for Unifi customers affected by the floods. — SoyaCincau