Flood victims up in Johor, Melaka as of this morning

A man looks at as water levels continue to rise in Kampung Belimbing Dalam, near Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah January 3, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — There was an increase in the number of flood victims in Johor and Melaka this morning, while the situation in Terengganu, Pahang, Negri Sembilan, Selangor and Sabah has not changed much compared to yesterday.

The Irrigation and Drainage Department, in a statement today, said nine rivers in the flood-affected states recorded dangerous water levels as of 7am involving three rivers in Pahang, Johor (three), Negri Sembilan (one) and Melaka (two).

In Johor, the number of flood victims in the seven affected districts has increased to 5,479 people this morning, compared with 4,737 people yesterday.

Segamat recorded the highest number of flood victims with 4,016 orang, followed by Mersing (548), Tangkak (434), Kota Tinggi (210), Batu Pahat (107), Kluang (106) and Muar (58).

State Health and Environment Committee chairman, R. Vidyananthan in a statement said five new relief centres (PPS) were opened late last night and early this morning in Mersing, Batu Pahat, Muar and Tangkak, bringing the total number of PPS in the state to 78.

In Melaka, the number of evacuees rose 2,674 people at 8am today, from 2,591 people yesterday.

A total of 994 evacuees are being placed at nine PPS in Alor Gajah, 1,425 people at nine PPS in Melaka Tengah and 255 at four PPS in Jasin.

State Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said they were from 14 areas in Alor Gajah, nine areas in Melaka Tengah and 11 areas in Jasin.

In Terengganu, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said that the number of flood victims increased slightly this morning to 19 people compared to 10 people yesterday after one PPS was opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan Lembah Jabor, Kemaman last night.

In Pahang, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that there were 2,564 evacuees at 46 PPS in nine districts this morning, namely Kuantan, Rompin, Raub, Jerantut, Lipis, Bera, Maran, Temerloh and Pekan.

It said 17 roads in seven districts have been closed, including Jalan Bohor Baru and Jalan Kemayan-Tembangau in Bera; Jalan Kampung Wau/Kertau, Jalan Serengkam (Maran); Jalan Kampung Aur, Jalan Kampung Lubuk Batu (Rompin); Jalan Mentiga Terapai, Jalan Pelak-Belimbing (Pekan); Jalan Pulau Tawar-Durian Hijau, Jalan Batu Embun-Tebing Tinggi (Jerantut) and Jalan Air Hitam (Kuantan).

In Negri Sembilan, updates on the Welfare Department's (JKM) InfoBencana application showed that that the number of flood victims at 21 PPS in the state has dropped to 1,795 individuals from 498 families compared with 1,967 from 540 families last night.

In Selangor, the number of evacuees remained the same at 40 people, 25 of them being housed at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Kelanang and 15 people at Balai Raya Majlis Pengurusan Komuniti Kampung (MPKK) Banting in Kuala Langat district.

In Sabah, the number of flood victims at 30 PPS in the state dropped slightly to 3,310 people this morning compared to 3,329 people last night.

The State Disaster Management Secretariat said Kota Marudu has the highest number of evacuees, with 2,653, followed by Pitas (296), Telupid (172) , Sandakan (46) Beluran (41 mangsa) and Paitan (102). — Bernama