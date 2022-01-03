Floods: 97pc of affected communication infrastructures repaired, says minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa deliver a speech in Petaling Jaya December 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — A total of 97 per cent or 1,015 out of 1,040 communication infrastructures affected by floods have been repaired as of 10am, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa tweeted today.

“The total figure is 1,040, whereby there is an additional communication infrastructure that is affected in Jempol (Negri Sembilan), he said.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) Secretariat, in a separate statement today, said that the remaining 25 communication infrastructures were in the process of being repaired.

“This (total) is cumulative data collected from December 19, 2021,” the statement added. — Bernama