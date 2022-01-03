Fire Dept asked to prioritise states, districts cut off from supplies, says minister

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican speaks to the media during a press conference in Putrajaya September 2, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEGAMAT, Jan 3 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department has been asked to prioritise states and districts that are cut off from supplies due to flooded routes.

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said many routes have been affected and there were flood victims who are unable to obtain supplies of basic necessities.

“For instance, I went to Kampung Lubok Lanjut, Batu Anam today to present aid but discovered the area was cut off as the route had been flooded to an unknown depth.

“It looked like it had become a really large island and it was challenging to get to the village due to swift currents. When I looked at the map, I was right in the middle of a submerged road,” he said during a media conference at Batu Anam here today.

He said there were 96 families in the village and tidal surges were occurring in the area.

Reezal Merican also said so far seven districts in Johor have been hit by floods, including Segamat, Tangkak, Mersing, Kluang, Kota Tinggi and Batu Pahat.

“I have seen that certain areas were flooded as a result of rising waters of Sungai Muar and possibly waters from Sungai Gemas that flow to Segamat, causing the flood to not recede,” he said.

He added that his ministry would publish educational videos to increase awareness of the dangers of braving floodwaters without the supervision of the authorities.

“I found many flood affected people trying to brave the floodwaters with cars or on their own without conducting a risk assessment.

“Trying to brave floodwaters in a vehicle could cause the vehicle to overturned by strong currents and endanger your own lives,” he added. — Bernama