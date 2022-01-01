Stern action against those imposing conditions on sale of cooking oil packs, says Domestic Trade Ministry

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry warned that stern action will be taken against traders, including wholesalers and suppliers, who try to impose conditions on the sale of cooking oil packs. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KOTA BARU, Jan 1 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has warned that stern action will be taken against traders, including wholesalers and suppliers, who try to impose conditions on the sale of cooking oil packs.

Kelantan KPDNHEP chief enforcement officer Azanizam Affendi Juri said the ministry would not tolerate those involved in such misconduct in accordance with the provisions under Section 19 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

He said, however, they have yet to receive any official complaints from the public about traders imposing conditions on purchases, namely requiring customers to buy several kilogrammes (kg) of sugar to qualify for buying subsidised cooking oil packs.

“We believe that the matter may have occurred when some parties tried to boost the sales of their products by making controlled items as incentives.

“Kelantan KPDNHEP will investigate whether the supply of cooking oil is related to hoarding of supplies or smuggling activities,” he said in a statement here today.

He also said that currently the supply of cooking oil packs in the state was controlled and sufficient as the authorities were continuously monitoring and carrying out inspections.

“It is to ensure there is enough supply in the market, including the cooking oil pack producers so that there are no irregularities,” he said.

Azanizam said the cooking oil packs were meant for household use to ensure that more consumers could easily obtain the controlled item.

He said retailers were also allowed to control purchases by limiting only three kg per consumer.

“In this regard, the public, especially retailers who are forced to be involved in conditional sales, should contact KPDNHEP for further action and an immediate investigation will be carried out,” he said. — Bernama