Licence fee exemption period for tourism operators, tour guides extended

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) has once again agreed to extend the licence fee exemption period for tourism operators and tour guides who applied for renewal from Jan 1 to June 30, 2022.

Motac, in a statement today, said the decision was made to assist industry players affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said that the fee exemption was also given to tourism operators and tour guides who have yet to receive approval for licence renewal, and those who have obtained the approval but were unable to make the payment due to the National Recovery Plan.

In this regard, the ministry hoped that the eligible parties would take the opportunity to apply for renewal within the set period according to the expiration date of their respective licences.

“Motac also calls on all tourism operators and tour guides to renew their licences within the stipulated period to ensure compliance with the existing legislation,” it added.

According to the statement, the licence renewal fee exemption involved 2,219 tourism companies amounting to RM1,646,100.

Prior to this, the ministry had granted the fee exemption from Jan 1 to June 30, 2021 and from July 1 to Dec 31, 2021. — Bernama