IGP: Police intensifying patrols and monitoring New Year countdown hotspots for SOP violations

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― Police patrols will be intensified in popular New Year countdown spots nationwide tonight to ensure the public continues to abide by the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the National Recovery Plan.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said all state police commissioners and district chiefs have been ordered to scale up patrols and surveillance, after Putrajaya officially cancelled all public New Year celebrations.

“The aim of surveillance patrols is to ensure the SOPs are obeyed and simultaneously prevent members of the public from gathering en masse to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Measures under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342) can be imposed on any parties found in violation of said SOPs,” he said in a statement today.

Acryl Sani reminded the public to strictly follow the SOPs since the Covid-19 pandemic still posed a serious threat.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced yesterday a cancellation of the 2022 New Year celebrations, to be replaced with prayers in solidarity with victims of the devastating floods across the peninsula two weeks ago.