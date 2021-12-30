Department of Irrigation and Drainage forecasts 10 districts in Pahang, five in Johor to experience floods due to continuous rain

Cloudy skies can be seen above Pantai Batu Burok in Kuala Terengganu, December 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has forecast that floods will occur in stages in 10 districts in Pahang from 1am today (December 31), following the danger (red) level continuous rain warning issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

DID through a post on Twitter informed that the 10 districts in Pahang were Kuantan, Rompin, Pekan, Bera, Maran, Jerantut, Temerloh, Lipis, Raub and Bentong.

In Kuantan, the areas that are expected to be affected are Bandar Sungai Lembing, Kampung (Kg) Melayu, Kg Sungai Rimau, Kg Panching, Kg Pasir Kemudi, Kg Sungai Pinang, Bandar Kuantan, Sungai Isap and the surrounding low-lying areas.

In Rompin, it involves Kg Ganoh, Kg Kemomoi, Kg Leban Condong, Kg Gading, Kg Bangkong, Kg Kerpal, Kg Tebu Hitam, Kg Merlak, Kg Sepayang, Kg Simpang Sepayang, Kg Desa Murni, Kg Kemendul, Kg Perepat, Kg Sepakat, Kg Batu 8, Kg Janglau, Kg Bukit Lepas, Kg Setajam, Kg Selancur, Kg Kurnia, Kg Garong, Kg Selancur, Kg Mentelong and Kg Denai.

Also expected to be affected are RPS Runchang, Kg Batu 7 Sg Miang, Kg Kelat Rendang, and Kg Permatang Cicar in Pekan; Kg Lubuk Perah and Kg Lubuk Tiang (Bera); Kg Lubuk Paku, Kg Kuala Wau, Kg Serengkam, Kg Berkat, Kg Paya Chedong, Kg Ulu Luit and Kg Jara (Maran); Kg Kuala Tahan, Kg Padang, Kg Gol, Kg Bantal Seberang and Kg Gusai in Jerantut.

In Temerloh, it involves Kg Bangau Parit and Kg Teluk Ira; Kg Chegar Perah and Kg Kuala Medang (Lipis); Kg Batu Malim, Kg Peruas, Kg Ulu Sungai and Kg Ulu Gali (Raub) as well as Kg Repas Baru, Kg Chegar Medang, Kg Ketari, Kg Cheringin, and Kg Semerting in Bentong.

A similar forecast has been issued by DID for five districts in Johor involving Mersing, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Kota Tinggi and Johor Baru, which are predicted to experience floods from 2pm tomorrow, following alert level continuous rain warning. — Bernama