Covid-19: Malaysia charts upward trend with 3,997 new infections

People wear face masks in the Kuala Lumpur city centre February 16, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Malaysia recorded 3,997 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, showing an upward trend since yesterday, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

Yesterday, the nation recorded 3,683 cases, a huge jump after three consecutive days previously of cases recorded below the 3,000 mark.

Only 64 cases recorded in the last 24 hours are from Category 3, 4 and 5.

The Ministry of Health also recorded 3,984 recovery cases in the last 24 hours.

Three new Covid-19 clusters were also detected, making cumulative clusters thus far 6,123, with 221 active clusters.

The Ministry of Health also stated there are 61 temporary evacuation centres in four flood-hit states: Pahang, Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Kelantan.

Some 442 Covid-19 cases were detected among flood victims, with 15 cases reported at evacuation centres.

However, no new Covid-19 clusters were recorded as stemming from flood victims.