Authorities suspend search and rescue operation in Telemong

KUANTAN, Dec 29 ― The search and rescue (SAR) operation for an elderly man who went missing during the floods in Telemong, Bentong on December 18, has been suspended.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Ismail Abdul Ghani said the suspension of the SAR operation was decided today until new clues were found, but the department would continue to monitor from time to time.

“The SAR operation, conducted on land and water, involved 96 officers and members of various agencies as well as tracking dogs,” he said in a statement here today.

Ismail said members of the public had also joined the search along the river banks.

The victim, Ahmad Yahya, 71, was among those swept away by strong river currents while on the Telemong bridge.

Sixteen people were rescued and five bodies have been recovered. ― Bernama