TNB says power supply restored in 831 flood-hit areas of Selangor, Pahang, N. Sembilan and KL

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Electricity supply in 831 areas affected by the floods in Selangor, Pahang, Negri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur has been restored as of noon today.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) Careline on their Facebook page stated that they involved 510 areas in Pahang, 178 in Selangor, 118 in Kuala Lumpur and 25 more in Negri Sembilan.

“If floodwaters in your area have subsided but electricity has not been restored, this is because the power substation that supplies electricity to your premises is still not completely safe to be activated,” it said.

TNB Careline also informed that electricity supply in 14 areas in Selangor, 10 in Pahang and two areas each in Negri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur has not been restored due to safety concerns.

Efforts are being made to ensure electricity supply in the affected areas are restored in stages, depending on access and local conditions, it said.

TNB Careline also advised consumers to place their electrical appliances on higher and safer ground as a precautionary measure. — Bernama