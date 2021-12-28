Some 5,000 civil servants to be mobilised for post-flood relief work, says PSD D-G

Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman said based on a circular issued by the Public Service Department (JPA) today, officers involved in the mobilisation order would be considered as performing their official duty. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 28 — Almost 5,000 civil servants will be mobilised to help in post-flood relief missions in affected areas in stages and on rotation, said Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman.

He said based on a circular issued by the Public Service Department (JPA) today, officers involved in the mobilisation order would be considered as performing their official duty.

He said this mobilisation of public service personnel was a social responsibility initiative for civil servants to be together with the people in line with the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family), with the main aim of helping flood victims.

“This initiative will not affect the running of civil service at government ministries, departments and agencies,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the Task Force on Post-Flood Management and Preparation for Second Wave of Flood Disaster meeting decided that the JPA would coordinate the distribution of flood-hit areas for ministries to handle and the mobilisation of civil service officers to help in cleaning and humanitarian works.

Mohd Khairul Adib said ministries would determine and direct officers in their respective agencies to help implement post-flood duties according to the designated areas.

“This directive takes immediate effect. It will be implemented in badly hit areas for a specific period to ease the hardship of flood victims,” he said.

Mohd Khairul Adib said in fact work to help flood victims on the ground had been implemented at the ministry, department and agency levels in several affected areas and was continuing.

“However, the initiative this time will be more focused, comprehensive and targeted, with work to be undertaken by district offices to ensure those affected can be given post-flood aid in the aspect of house cleaning assistance,” he said. — Bernama