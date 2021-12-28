Fewer flood victims in Pahang, Selangor, Kelantan and N. Sembilan as of this evening

Flood victims Muhammad Nabil Irfan Safri, 10, (left) with his brother Fahmi Safri, 8, play with toys at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) of Teluk Intan Town Hall, December 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The numbers of flood victims in four states, namely Pahang, Selangor, Kelantan and Negri Sembilan, have declined this evening, while there has been no change in Melaka.

According to the Social Welfare Department's (JKM) Disaster Info application, there were 16,281 individuals from 5,207 families housed at 107 relief centres in the five states as of this evening.

The number has decreased from the 19,099 people from 5,882 families involving 120 relief centres recorded this afternoon.

In Pahang, a total of 10,735 victims were still housed in 76 relief centres this evening, compared to 11,776 in 83 centres this afternoon, with areas in Bentong, Temerloh, Bera, Maran, Kuantan and Pekan still affected by floods.

Meanwhile, Pahang Health director Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus informed that 42 mental health and psychosocial support teams comprising doctors, counselors and nurses were set up to deal with emotional disorders among flood victims.

In Selangor, the number of flood victims decreased to 5,399 in 27 relief centres this evening, compared to 7,503 victims in 36 centres in the afternoon.

However, according to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (JPS) official flood information portal, the water level at Sungai Bernam in Rimba KDR, Sabak Bernam, which was at the alert level this afternoon, had reached the warning level as of 5.15 this afternoon.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims decreased to 68 people from 21 families as of 5 pm today, compared to 78 people from 23 families this afternoon, involving one relief centre, namely SK Tok Deh.

In Negri Sembilan, the number of victims reduced slightly this evening to 53 people from 17 families, who were still housed in two relief centres in Jelebu.

In Melaka, Melaka Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said the number of flood victims remained unchanged at 26 people from eight families as of 4pm today, with all of them housed at SK Penghulu Benteng in Jasin. — Bernama