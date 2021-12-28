Covid-19: Malaysia’s new cases stay under 3,000 for third day in a row

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Kebajikan Gombak Setia February 20, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Malaysia recorded 2,897 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, making it three days straight the number has been below 3,000, according to the Ministry of Health.

Yesterday, the nation recorded 2,757 cases while it was 2,778 cases the day before (December 26).

Earlier today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham also disclosed that Malaysia’s infectivity rate (Rt) was 0.93 as of December 27, a steady increase since the 0.89 from December 24, 2021.

The effective reproduction number or Rt of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia is an indicator of how fast the disease is spreading

Of today’s cases, only 50 or 1.7 per cent were category 3, 4 and 5; the rest were category 1 and 2.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) also reported a total of 434 Covid-19 positive cases among the 19,099 flood victims located in five states (Kelantan, Pahang, Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Melaka).

Only 14 cases and one Covid-19 cluster were detected thus far from a temporary evacuation centre.

However, no new Covid-19 clusters were detected within these centres.

Currently, there are still 121 temporary evacuation centres sheltering flood victims in the aforementioned states.

The MoH also recorded four new clusters in the last 24 hours, bringing the current active number to 226, with cumulative clusters at 6,114 since the start of the pandemic.