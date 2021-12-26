Perak police arrest civil servant for suspected rape, robbery of two sisters in Manjung

The police have arrested a civil servant on suspicions of raping and robbing two sisters by a lane along Kampung Paya Nibong, Ayer Tawar, Manjung last Tuesday. — iStock.com pic via AFP

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Dec 26 — The police have arrested a civil servant on suspicions of raping and robbing two sisters by a lane along Kampung Paya Nibong, Ayer Tawar, Manjung around midnight last Tuesday (December 21).

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said both sisters, 20 and 37, were on a motorcycle heading home when they were detained by the suspect who was also on a motorcycle along the lane around 12.05am when the incident happened.

“The 21-year-old suspect threatened to kill them with a knife if they did not follow his orders and proceeded to rape both of them,” he said in a statement today.

Based on information received, a police team from the Perak contingent police headquarters Criminal Investigation Department (CID) managed to arrest the suspect in Ipoh at 2.20pm yesterday and seized his clothes and vehicle used during the incident.

According to him, checks revealed that the suspect, who currently works in Kota Samarahan, Sarawak and was on holiday in Manjung, did not possess any prior criminal records.

He added that the case is being investigated under Sections 376 and 392 of the Penal Code and the suspect has been remanded for seven days from yesterday. — Bernama