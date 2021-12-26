Johor Pakatan not in favour of state polls due to Covid-19, economy

A Pakatan Harapan flag is seen along Jalan Sg Chua ahead of the Balakong by-election August 23, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Dec 26 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) is not favour of state polls being held at this time because it will be seen as insensitive as the people are burdened by the Covid-19 health and domestic economy crises.

Johor Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, Johor PKR chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh and state DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong in a joint statement today stated that Johor PH would give its full commitment towards looking after the people’s welfare, rather than politics and power struggles.

According to them, all efforts, energy, commitment and funds should be channeled to help the people who are in difficulty even though the current position of the State Assembly is at 28-27 after Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian died on December 21.

Yesterday, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad was reported as saying that the state government would look into and monitor the current situation, including examining the need to hold state polls because it only has a one seat majority.

The Barisan Nasional (BN)-led state government has 28 seats, namely BN 16; Bersatu (11); and PAS (one); while PH has 27 seats. — Bernama