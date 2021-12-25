MB: Pahang maintains remission in quit rent rates

Pahang Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail seen at Umno headquarters, August 17, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, Dec 25 — The Pahang government has agreed to maintain the remission in the quit rent rates for next year much like in 2020 and 2021, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

In a statement here today, he said the decision was made at the recent State Executive Council meeting and hoped that it would help ease the burden of landowners in Pahang, especially those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision is also expected to provide sufficient room to all landowners in the state to pay the quit rent, he said. — Bernama