Malaysia records another 25 deaths due to Covid-19

Workers in PPE suits carry the body of Covid-19 victimat a Christian cemetery in Semenyih, Selangor. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — The Health Ministry (MoH) has recorded another 25 deaths due to Covid-19 as of 11.59pm yesterday, including five people who died before being brought in to hospitals.

This brings the total death toll to 31,290.

Johor recorded the highest number of deaths at six, followed by Terengganu (five), Perak (four), Selangor (three), Kedah (two) and Kelantan (two).

Pahang, Sabah and Kuala Lumpur all recorded one death each while no new deaths were reported in Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Perlis, Penang, Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya.

A total of 22 out of the 25 reported deaths happened in the last seven days while the remaining deaths happened more than a week ago but were only recorded yesterday due to delays in data reporting.

An average of 38 Covid-19 deaths were reported daily in the last 30 days.

977 Covid-19 deaths had been reported this month alone.

Yesterday, Malaysia logged 3,528 new Covid-19 infections, a slight uptick in cases compared to the previous day.

Currently, there are 46,877 active Covid-19 cases.