IGP: Floods claim 46 lives, five remain missing

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abullah Sani addresses members of the media during a press conference in Shah Alam December 23, 2021. — Picture Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Dec 25 — The floods which hit several states in the country has claimed 46 lives as at 4am today, while five men are still reported missing in Pahang, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said a total of 25 deaths were recorded in Selangor involving 17 men and eight women, while in Pahang, 18 deaths were reported and they involved 12 men, four women and two boys.

He told a press conference on Ops Banjir at Taman Sri Muda, in Section 25 here today, that in Kelantan, the bodies of two men and and a girl were found.

“There are still 54,532 flood victims at 334 relief centres (PPS) in seven states, namely Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak and Selangor, he said, adding that Pahang recorded the highest number of flood victims with 29,108 victims followed by Selangor with 23,302 victims.

He said 68 road stretches of roads in Kelantan, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor were still closed due to the floods.

“A total of 15 cases have been reported nationwide, involving 10 reports of house breaking and at business, and five car thefts between Dec 17 and 24,” he said, adding that 377 police personnel had been mobilised nationwide to prevent house-breaking and car theft in areas affected by the floods. — Bernama



