Floods: 2021 Umno General Assembly postponed, says sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — The 2021 Umno General Assembly, scheduled to be held from January 13 to 15 next year, has been postponed due to the floods in the country.

Umno secretary-general, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, said the matter was agreed by party president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, its Management Committee and members of the Supreme Council Working Committee.

He added that the general assembly has been postponed to a date to be announced later.

“Umno expresses sadness for the people affected by the floods and hopes that the party and Barisan Nasional machinery, as well as the federal and state governments’ machinery, will continue to assist them,” he said in a statement on his Twitter account.

He said there were party divisions such as Kota Raja and Klang in Selangor that had yet to hold divisional delegates’ meetings due to the floods.

Ahmad said the Umno General Assembly usually involves almost 6,000 grassroots leaders of the Wanita, Youth and Puteri movements from 191 divisions, and thousands more observers from all over the country. — Bernama