Flood situation in Dengkil improving

Taman Mutiara in Dengkil is inundated with floodwater in this picture taken on December 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

DENGKIL, Dec 25 — The situation in Dengkil, which was hit by floods for about a week since last Saturday, seems to be improving, especially with the fine weather today.

Residents are busy cleaning their houses and compound, as well as putting out their furniture and carpets to dry, while some food stall and grocery stores have opened for business.

A survey by Bernama found that water, which was about knee-high, at Taman Permata, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) and Kampung Sri Tanjung, had receded completely.

A team of firefighters from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Fire and Rescue Station was at SJKT Dengkil helping volunteers to clean the school.

KLIA Zone Fire Assistant Superintendent Norhaizat Ramli, when met at the school, said a total of three fire teams from KLIA were mobilized to help flood victims with the cleaning-up in the Sepang area today.

The area covers SJKT Dengkil, Kampung Jenderam and Bukit Changgang with a team of 10 firemen at each location.

He said the post-flood assistance could only be conducted today as the team was previously involved in sanitation work at several flood relief centres (PPS).

“In SJKT Dengkil, almost 70 per cent of the damaged equipment, such as chairs and tables, have been removed the help of volunteers. We are here to supply water to wash away the thick mud,” he added.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin yesterday announced that the third term school session 2021/2022 will be postponed for a week following the flood disaster.

He said schools in Group A states namely Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu would open on January 9 and January 10 for schools in Group B states namely Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Previously, the third term school session 2021/2022 was scheduled to start on January 2 for schools in Group A and January 3 for schools in Group B states. — Bernama