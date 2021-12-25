Chief: Malaysian Armed Forces increases manpower to assist in post-flood relief efforts in Shah Alam, Subang Jaya

Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam December 23, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Dec 25 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) has increased its manpower with another 391 members to assist in the post-flood relief and rehabilitation work at Taman Sri Muda here and Kampung Bukit Lanchong in Subang Jaya.

MAF chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said initially 109 personnel were mobilised for the clean up operation at the flood-hit areas.

“With the additional staff today we have a manpower strength of 500 to help in the cleanup operation.

“Our troop will focus on public facilities affected such as houses of worship and schools,” he said during Ops Murni press conference here today.

According to Affendi, the MAF will be mobilising assets including backhoes, tippers and other equipment which have been arranged for the post flood relief efforts, adding that they would be coordinating with the Shah Alam City Council.

Meanwhile, on the deployment of MAF assets in Pahang, he said rugged mobility vehicles sutiable forr transportation purposes would be mobilised there.

“This involves seven-tonne and three-tonne trucks that can go through floods apart from using our combat boats,” he said.

Meanwhile Affendi informed that the construction of the Compact Bailey Single Lane (CB 200) temporary bridge in Kampung Bemban in Jelebu, Negri Sembilan was in progess.

“Construction work on the bridge will begin after the Negri Sembilan Works Department has prepared the embankment,” he said.

Affendi said so far, the manpower strength of one company has been kept to five officers and 97 members and they are placed on standby in each state to be deployed to flood-affected locations as and when needed. — Bernama