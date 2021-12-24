Mosti: More than 20 drones deployed to flood-hit areas in Selangor

Aerial view shows vehicles and buildings inundated by floods in Shah Alam’s Taman Sri Muda, in Selangor, December 21, 2021. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — More than 20 drones were activated today to facilitate flood relief operations, including sending critical supplies such as food, medicines and powerbanks, in several areas in Selangor.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti), in a statement today, said the drones, operated by the Special Drone Services Emergency Task Force (PTK2Dron) have been deployed to areas such as Taman Sri Muda, Kampung Lombong dan Lanchong, Kampung Lanchang Jaya, Taman Alam Indah, and Kampung Jalan Kebun.

“The delivery of these critical supplies in Selangor will be implemented from time to time according to the needs,” it said.

Mosti said PTK2Dron, which is coordinated by Technology Park Malaysia (TPM), was also ready to provide assistance to other flood affected states according to the suitability, demand and needs of the local authorities.

The operation of the drones was tested in Perak last October and was found to be more time- and cost-effective compared to other methods.

The drones have also been tested for delivery to geographically challenging locations, including to areas with narrow and limited landing spaces.

Mosti said the initiative was also part of the corporate social responsibility efforts of local drone companies, namely VStream Revolutions Sdn Bhd, Meraque Services Sdn Bhd, Alphaswift Industries Sdn Bhd, Aerodyne Group Sdn Bhd and GeoPrecision Tech Sdn Bhd. — Bernama