Istana Negara disaster relief team helps flood victims in Selangor

KLANG, Dec 24 — About 100 staff, including officers of Istana Negara were on the ground today to provide assistance and donations to flood victims in Klang, Shah Alam, Hulu Langat and Kuala Langat, which are the worst affected districts in Selangor.

Istana Negara Disaster Relief Team operations director Brigadier-General Datuk Mohamed Zahari Yahya said the setting up of the relief team was an idea by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah himself.

“We send between 20 to 30 staff from Istana Negara at each location. His Majesty has expressed his desire to help not only flood victims in Selangor as the team will also move to other states,” he said when met by Bernama today.

Earlier, some members of the relief team were seen helping to clean a house that was affected by the floods at a housing area in Klang. The team went to the aid of the house owner, who has two children with disabilities.

Apart from helping to clean the house, the team also provide necessary items like clothing, towels, toiletries, Covid-19 self-test kit and dry food to residents affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sulaiman, 45, expressed his gratitude to the team for helping to clean his house.

“My wife cannot help me as she has to attend to our two autistic children,” he said. — Bernama