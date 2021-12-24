Civil Defence Emergency Response Team in community initiative should be expanded, says deputy minister

Masjid Tanah Member of Parliament cum Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said the time to expand the initiative would not be more appropriate than now. — Bernama pic

ALOR GAJAH, Dec 24 — The initiative to establish a Civil Defence Emergency Response Team (CDERT) in community should be expanded in a bid to ensure that the people are prepared to face any type of disaster, including floods.

“Apart from the relevant rescue agencies, everyone in the community should be prepared to face a disaster, such as floods that could hit any time. Without mental and physical preparations, knowledge and skills, they will have major problems.

“That is why it is important to have CDERT in community. With their knowledge and skills, they can provide early assistance rescue team arrived,” she told Bernama after the launch of the CDERT for Keluarga Malaysia Masjid Tanah at Pantai Pengkalan Balak here today.

Most importantly, she said the establishment of CDERT would also engage the public directly in community-based disaster risk management. — Bernama