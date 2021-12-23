Malaysia adds 29 Covid-19 deaths for total of 31,221

A forensics personnel conducts 'last office' procedure for a recently deceased Covid-19 patient at the Penang General Hospital, August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The Health Ministry has reported 29 more deaths related to Covid-19 including six brought-in-dead cases.

This puts Malaysia’s cumulative Covid-19 deaths at 31,221 since the start of the pandemic.

As for brought-in-dead cases, the total was now 6,305.

Data on the CovidNow website also showed Malaysia’s Covid-19 death rate to still be 1.1 per cent of the total of 2,721,672 cases to date.

Of the new deaths reported, Pahang contributed the most at six cases, followed by Perak with five, Kedah with four; Johor, Selangor and Terengganu recorded three each, Sabah had two deaths and Kelantan, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan each recorded one death.

No deaths were reported in Perlis, Penang, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Putrajaya.

In the month to date, 907 Covid-19 deaths have been reported.

New cases by state

The Health Ministry also reported 3,419 new Covid 19 cases as of last night, bringing the total of active cases to 49,395 in the country.

Selangor recorded the most cases at 932, followed by Johor with 460. Kelantan had 373, Kuala Lumpur 259, Kedah 210, Terengganu 206, Pahang 205 while Penang and Sabah both had 192 cases.

Perak recorded 146, Negri Sembilan 116, Melaka 64, Sarawak 29, Putrajaya 20, while Perlis and Labuan recorded 8 and 7, respectively.