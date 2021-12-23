Immigration Dept extends repatriation programme for undocumented migrants to June 30 next year

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said 192,281 undocumented migrants have registered to be sent home voluntarily under the programme, which was conducted from December 2020 until Tuesday (December 21). — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 23 — The Recalibration Programme for Repatriation of Illegal Immigrants has been extended until June 30 next year, said Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

In a statement today, he said the extension was approved by the Cabinet at its meeting yesterday,

According to him, 192,281 illegal immigrants have registered to be sent home voluntarily under the programme, which was conducted from December 2020 until Tuesday (December 21).

Three countries with the highest number of immigrants registered for the programme are Indonesia (99,047), Bangladesh (26,821) and India (23,844).

“Of this number, 162,827 illegal immigrants have returned to their country of origin,” he added.

Khairul Dzaimee advised them to be at the counter for the programme 24 hours before their departure and not to turn up too early to avoid causing congestion at airport and jetty terminals.

The programme allows illegal immigrants to voluntarily return home if they meet certain conditions set by the authorities.

Those wishing to join the programme are required to possess valid travel documents approved by their respective embassies and flight or ferry tickets to their country of origin.

They are also required to pay a RM500 compound, either via debit card, credit card or Touch ‘n’ Go e-Wallet only, as well as show a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test result slip which is valid for 72 hours before departure. — Bernama