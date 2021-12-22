Asean foreign ministers offer condolences to Malaysia, the Philippines over natural disasters

Flood victims evacuate their homes on boats and on foot in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam December 20, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JAKARTA, Dec 22 — Asean Foreign Ministers offered their condolences and support to Malaysia and the Philippines in the wake of natural disasters over last weekend that caused destruction and loss of lives.

Malaysia experienced severe floods and landslides in several parts of the country as a result of torrential rains with at least 27 people reported dead, and the Philippines witnessed a trail of destruction after Typhoon Rai hit several heavily populated areas claiming 375 lives.

“Asean member states are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives, displacement of people as well as extensive damage to properties,” the ministers said.

In a statement, they expressed their heartfelt sympathies and condolences to both governments and peoples, especially the families affected by these natural disasters.

They also reaffirmed solidarity with both governments and peoples, and stood ready to extend their cooperation and support during this difficult time. — Bernama