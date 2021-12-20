Ten missing in Pahang; Selangor hit hardest by floods

A car is seen stuck amid floods in Hulu Langat December 19, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Ten people have been reported missing after having believed to have been swept away by floods in Pahang, with eight of them resulting from two water surge incidents in Bentong.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department operations deputy director Ismail Abdul Ghani said three people, including a six-year old child, were reported missing in an incident at a chalet last night, while five others went missing in an incident in Telemong.

The remaining two missing are Mohd Halmi Nazlan, 34, who was believed to have been swept away by currents while crossing Jalan Pintasan Kampung Cempaka-Sungai Soi in Kuantan this morning and Mohd Firdaus Supiardi, 26, who is believed to be suffering from mental issues, was said to have jumped into Sungai Belat yesterday.

The floods that hit eight states during this year’s monsoon period have caused over 41,000 people to be evacuated to relief shelters, with Selangor being the worst hit state.

Photos shared on social media revealed the extent of the devastation wrought by the raging floods, with submerged vehicles, houses being swept away in Hulu Langat and Kampung Bandar Tinggi, Kuala Klawang, Negeri Sembilan.

The body of a drowned man, meanwhile, was found at the main entrance leading to Alam Idaman Apartments, Section 22, Shah Alam after floodwaters receded in the area tonight.

The authorities, including the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), the police, the Fire and Rescue Department and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) are still conducting rescue operations and channeling aid to flood victims.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein posted on Facebook stating that 4th Division personnel have been mobilised and were on the ground to assist operations in Kuala Langat, focusing on delivering daily necessities to relief centres.

The Home Ministry announced on Facebook that the 4th Batallion of the General Operations Force (GOF), in Semenyihare continuing efforts to evacuate flood victims in the Batu 14 Hulu Langat area and 6th Batallion of the GOF in Muar would conduct rescue and evacuation operations in Shah Alam tonight.

Also, around 450 motorists who were stranded along a stretch of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway since yesterday have been brought out in stages using boats belonging to the East Coast Expressway.

A spokesman of highway concessionaire ANIH said that tow trucks would be used to remove stranded vehicles in the area tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the number of flood evacuees in seven states as well as Kuala Lumpur continued to rise, passing the 41,000 mark, compared to over 34,000 this evening. They are being housed in 417 relief centres, with Pahang having the highest number of victims at 19,344.

The road from Kilometre (KM) 76 to KM126 of the Karak-Temerloh stretch is still closed on both sides as of 8 pm, while at water is still flooding the road at KM114.8 of the Lanchang-Temerloh stretch but is accesible to all vehicles.

In Selangor, the Selangor police contingent headquarters announced that 71 roads were closed to vehicles in some areas due to floods as of 10pm, including the U-turn from Subang Air Port heading to the Airport Roundabout; Shahpadu Highway; Lebuhraya Damansara Puchong Batu 13; and Jalan Kota Kemuning Kesas Highway.

In Negri Sembilan, checks by Bernama in Pekan Linggi, Port Dickson, located some 37 km from Seremban, revealed that the road heading to the town was still inaccessible to light vehicles as of 7 pm.

Also, the portal https://ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my reported that five main rivers in Kelantan are at danger levels — Sungai Lebir in Tualang, Kuala Krai with a reading of 36.57 metres (m); Sungai Kelantan in Tangga Krai (27.26 m); Sungai Kelantan in Jambatan Guillemard (17.23 m); Sungai Galas in Dabong, Kuala Krai (38.58 m) and Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas (10.30 m).

The latest weather forecast by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) last night ended the continuous downpour warning in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang, which will bring much welcomed relief to flood victims. — Bernama