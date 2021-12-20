Shah Alam highway toll, interchange reopens after floods

Zakaria said the Shah Alam toll plaza and interchange have been reopened to highway users. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Shah Alam toll plaza and interchange have been reopened in stages to all highway users, said highway operator PLUS Malaysia Berhad today.

Its chief operating officer Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi said PLUS immediately started cleaning, removing stranded vehicles, and inspected and repaired its highway assets as well as damaged toll equipment as soon as floodwaters receded.

"The affected routes have now been opened in stages,” he said in a statement.

“However, we advise our customers to remain vigilant and adhere to warning signs as there are still some parts of the road that are still affected by the floodwaters.”

Zakaria thanked the Malaysian Highway Authority, police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Department, as well as all other agencies and individuals involved in the rescue and evacuation missions of stranded highway users.

Heavy rain and floods during the weekend have wreaked havoc on several states in Peninsular Malaysia, causing thousands to be stranded on roads, while others were displaced.

On Saturday, PLUS had temporarily closed its Shah Alam toll plaza and the interchange due to flash floods.

The entry lane at the Bukit Raja and Setia Alam Ramp to Shah Alam was closed with mandatory exits activated at the Subang and Seafield toll plazas for southbound and northbound traffic.